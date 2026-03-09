How did Donald Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?

US President Donald Trump reacted to Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, saying he's "not happy" and will decide the war's course alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran's new supreme leader by the assembly of senior clerics, President Trump voiced his disapproval. Speaking to Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade, Trump said his discontent, marking his initial response to the leadership change.

US President Donald Trump said, “I am not happy with Iran’s selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader."

However, according to a report, when contacted, Trump refused to respond about Mojtaba's appointment as Iran's next Supreme Leader. Earlier in the morning, Trump, while speaking to The Times of Israel, declined to offer a formal assessment of Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation as Iran's new Supreme Leader, and asserted, "We'll see what happens." Trump declined to provide an extensive critique of the selection, despite his previous public assertions that the younger Khamenei was a "lightweight" and an "unacceptable" candidate.

Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the son of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts on Monday. The appointment comes after Ali Khamenei was killed in joint strikes by Israel and the United States on February 28. The clerical body confirmed he was "appointed and introduced as the third leader of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts".

Mojtaba's selection came almost a week after the United States and Israel launched a joint strike against Iran, resulting in the death of the former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Notably, before the official announcement, Trump had expressed a desire for a role in the succession process. Speaking to ABC News, the US President suggested that the longevity of any new Iranian leader depended on American recognition.