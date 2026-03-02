How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account

US and Israeli intelligence officials had closely studied Khamenei's daily routines, including where he lived, whom he met with, how he communicated, and where he might retreat under threat of attack

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been monitoring the movements of Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months before the US and Israel launched the strikes that killed him. According to a person familiar with the operation, the CIA tracked the movements of senior Iranian leaders, providing valuable intelligence that was shared with Israeli officials and helped shape the timing of the coordinated bombardment.

A Rare Opportunity Emerges

US and Israeli intelligence officials had closely studied Khamenei's daily routines, including where he lived, whom he met with, how he communicated, and where he might retreat under threat of attack. They were also tracking other senior political and military leaders who rarely assembled in one place with the 86-year-old cleric.

That opportunity emerged over the weekend, when top Iranian officials, including Khamenei, were scheduled to meet on Saturday morning at separate sites within a Tehran compound housing the offices of the supreme leader, the presidency, and national security apparatus.

Daylight strike takes officials by surprise

According to a report, Khamenei felt less vulnerable during daylight hours, and it was an opening some American and Israeli officials were convinced was too good to pass up. Plans for a night assault were adjusted to a daytime strike, with fighter jets launching highly precise munitions at the compound around 6 am in Israel.

The airstrikes targeted three locations, all within 60 seconds of one another, killing Iran's supreme leader and some 40 senior officials, including the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The strikes dramatically escalated the conflict, with Iranian authorities saying more than 200 people have been killed since the bombardment began. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US forces.

The US military confirmed three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded – the first confirmed US casualties in the conflict. Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, held ultimate authority over military and foreign policy decisions. His death leaves a power vacuum that analysts warn could further destabilize an already volatile region.

Global implications

The conflict has disrupted air travel across the Middle East and heightened concerns over global energy supplies, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil passes. US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei's death, writing that the Iranian leader "was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems"