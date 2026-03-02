FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details

US-Iran tensions escalate as Donald Trump vows to continue combat operations: 'Nobody's seen anything like it'

UAE condemns Iran's missile attack: Shuts down embassy in Tehran, summons Iranian ambassador, says, 'blatant violation'

Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh

US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along Lo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeWorld

WORLD

How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account

US and Israeli intelligence officials had closely studied Khamenei's daily routines, including where he lived, whom he met with, how he communicated, and where he might retreat under threat of attack

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 08:38 AM IST

How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been monitoring the movements of Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months before the US and Israel launched the strikes that killed him. According to a person familiar with the operation, the CIA tracked the movements of senior Iranian leaders, providing valuable intelligence that was shared with Israeli officials and helped shape the timing of the coordinated bombardment.

A Rare Opportunity Emerges

US and Israeli intelligence officials had closely studied Khamenei's daily routines, including where he lived, whom he met with, how he communicated, and where he might retreat under threat of attack. They were also tracking other senior political and military leaders who rarely assembled in one place with the 86-year-old cleric.

That opportunity emerged over the weekend, when top Iranian officials, including Khamenei, were scheduled to meet on Saturday morning at separate sites within a Tehran compound housing the offices of the supreme leader, the presidency, and national security apparatus.

Daylight strike takes officials by surprise

According to a report, Khamenei felt less vulnerable during daylight hours, and it was an opening some American and Israeli officials were convinced was too good to pass up. Plans for a night assault were adjusted to a daytime strike, with fighter jets launching highly precise munitions at the compound around 6 am in Israel.

The airstrikes targeted three locations, all within 60 seconds of one another, killing Iran's supreme leader and some 40 senior officials, including the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The strikes dramatically escalated the conflict, with Iranian authorities saying more than 200 people have been killed since the bombardment began. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US forces.

The US military confirmed three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded – the first confirmed US casualties in the conflict. Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, held ultimate authority over military and foreign policy decisions. His death leaves a power vacuum that analysts warn could further destabilize an already volatile region.

Global implications

The conflict has disrupted air travel across the Middle East and heightened concerns over global energy supplies, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil passes. US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei's death, writing that the Iranian leader "was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems"

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account
How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him?
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon
US-Iran tensions escalate as Donald Trump vows to continue combat operations: 'Nobody's seen anything like it'
US-Iran tensions escalate as Donald Trump vows to continue combat operations
UAE condemns Iran's missile attack: Shuts down embassy in Tehran, summons Iranian ambassador, says, 'blatant violation'
UAE condemns Iran's missile attack, shuts down Embassy in Tehran
Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh
Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement