How did an Islamabad media meet featuring foreign journalists escalate into political controversy in Pakistan?

An Islamabad Press Club gathering meant for foreign journalists turned controversial after shifting into a political discussion critical of Pakistan’s government and military.

An informal gathering hosted by a group of Pakistani journalists in Islamabad has triggered controversy after it reportedly shifted from a casual interaction into a politically charged discussion critical of the government and military establishment. The event, initially presented as a meet-and-greet for visiting foreign correspondents, took place at the Islamabad Press Club.

The visiting journalists had travelled to Pakistan to cover anticipated diplomatic developments, including possible talks involving the United States and Iran. However, several attendees later indicated that the nature of the event differed significantly from what had been communicated beforehand.

Unexpected Political Turn Leaves Attendees Uneasy

Among those present was Caitlin Doornbos, who later publicly distanced herself from the gathering. She stated that she felt misled, noting that the event appeared to evolve into a platform for political messaging rather than a neutral discussion.

Did anyone ask the foreign journalists whose photos are now associated with this how they felt about it?



Personally, I feel deceived and used. I would have enjoyed learning more about the media landscape privately, but our images were blasted out in association with a political… https://t.co/lYZiI7TJ3L — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) April 27, 2026

Senior journalists from international outlets such as CNN and Al Jazeera were also reportedly in attendance. Many participants were said to have been caught off guard when criticism of the Pakistani government and military became the focal point.

The situation escalated after a group photograph from the event was circulated online alongside statements critical of the authorities, creating the impression that the foreign journalists endorsed those views.

Criticism of Government and Press Freedom Concerns

Pakistani journalists Matiullah Jan and Asad Ali Toor reportedly used the platform to highlight concerns about press freedom in the country. They spoke about alleged intimidation of journalists and raised questions about governance under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the role of the military leadership under Asim Munir.

Their remarks included claims of harassment and restrictions faced by media professionals, adding to ongoing debates about freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Fallout and Resignation Add to Controversy

The controversy deepened soon after the event when Matiullah Jan announced his resignation from Neo News TV, a move that came without an official explanation. His departure fueled speculation about possible pressure linked to the incident.

A Pakistani journalist lost his job after @CaitlinDoornbos from the @nypost promoted a wave of hate against him on X.



Regardless, @Matiullahjan919, you will be remembered in golden words for your principled stance & courageous journalism. They can’t break you. All the best! https://t.co/zuifm6DWOX — Kiyya Baloch (@KiyyaBaloch) April 27, 2026

Meanwhile, reactions within Pakistan’s media circles remained divided. Some journalists defended the discussion as an honest reflection of challenges facing the press, while others criticised the manner in which the event was conducted and how foreign journalists were inadvertently drawn into a political narrative.

The episode has underscored tensions within Pakistan’s media environment, particularly regarding the balance between free expression and political sensitivities.