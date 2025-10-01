How can a government just 'shut down'? Has it happened before in US? Know here

A United States government 'shutdown' kicked off on Wednesday, i.e., October 1, after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a consensus on funding federal operations. The shutdown, which began today, is likely to throw the nation into a whirlpool of disruptions and uncertainty as government offices across the country close their doors.

Many offices will be shuttered as President Trump vowed to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad". The US government shut down much of its operations on Wednesday after the White House and Congress failed to reach a funding deal. On one hand, Republicans backed a short-term measure to fund the federal government at its current levels through November 21; on the other, the Democrats turned rebellious, insisting the measure address their concerns regarding healthcare.

Meanwhile, Trump has also warned that the shutdown could result in the permanent closure of some departments.

A look at history

The federal government has witnessed 21 shutdowns since the country adopted its contemporary budget process in 1976. However, none of them resulted in full-scale disruptions, according to Britannica. The actual government shutdown dates back to 1980, after a legal ruling by then-Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti said that federal agencies could not remain open without authorized funding unless their services were deemed critical.

The longest shutdown

Among the largest shutdowns was the 2018-19 one, which lasted for 35 days. It happened under the US President Trump-led administration, following a standoff over a border wall.

