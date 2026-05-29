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How are Indian ships crossing Strait of Hormuz despite shutdown fears? Centre reveals strategy

How are Indian ships crossing Strait of Hormuz despite shutdown fears?

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How are Indian ships crossing Strait of Hormuz despite shutdown fears? Centre reveals strategy

Despite rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government claims that Indian ships are continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz safely.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

How are Indian ships crossing Strait of Hormuz despite shutdown fears? Centre reveals strategy
The Indian govt claims that the country's ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz safely despite a rise in tensions in the region (AI-Generated)
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The Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of concern for the world since the inception of the Iran war on February 28. The critical waterway is one of the important energy transit routes, which is responsible for nearly one-fifth of world's energy supply. Despite fears surrounding the situation, the Indian government has assured that Indian vessels continue to pass through the region safely without major interruptions. It means India has managed to maintain its energy supplies despite major disruptions in the Middle East.

 

How is India managing its maritime strategy?

 

Several officials from the Shipping Ministry made revelations about India's ship movement through the risky stretch. ''In terms of how we coordinate with India, Iran, how do we decide the priority, I would not like to, you know, tell you how we coordinate for obvious reasons. So we coordinate through MEA, and that is where we are,'' Opesh Kumar Sharma, director of shipping at the Ministry of Ports, said.

 

''In terms of priority, it is decided in coordination with MOPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas), Ministry of Fertilisers, and thereafter the coordinated priorities prepared through which we try and get the ships out,'' he added.

 

On being asked if public ship-tracking information could put vessels at risk during such a sensitive situation, Opesh said, ''With respect to ship data tracker, these are commercial applications. I believe people can take a subscription, and it's open to all. It's very difficult to answer that. Any data which is public domain can be used either way by the person. It depends on his intention. But as of now, the data is helping us and you also to track the ships.''

 

As per Opesh, nearly 13 Indian ships are still stuck in the Hormuz, which includes one LPG tanker, five crude oil tankers, one chemical or product tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one dredger.

 

Since the inception of this war, Indians ships that have already crossed the waterway include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm, and Green Sanvi.

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