How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked

WORLD
Two Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) tankers, Pushpak and Piramal, managed to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday despite Iranian attacks on ships carrying oil tankers crossing the crucial zone. The situation on Persian Gulf-Hormuz-Gulf of Oman sea lane is currently dangerous amid Iran's looming threat in the region. Three other tankers were attacked by Iranian projectiles and sustained damage.
Iran allowed the Indian flagged ships after successful talks at the ministerial level.