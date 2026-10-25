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Houthis deny attacking Mecca and Medina after Saudi intercepts missiles, reports debris

Yemen's Houthis deny attacking Mecca and Medina after Saudi Arabia says it intercepted ballistic missiles, reports shrapnel in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Houthis deny attacking Mecca and Medina after Saudi intercepts missiles, reports debris
Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles
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Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday denied reports that it had attacked Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities, after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles launched towards the regions and reported falling debris in several locations.

The Houthis said their military operations target Saudi oil facilities and military installations, adding that they publicly announce such attacks when they take place.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said shrapnel from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell in the Mecca and Medina regions, with debris reported near Mecca and in Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh.

Houthis Claim Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities, Airports

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted several Saudi installations, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery, crude oil pumping stations and the East-West Pipeline.

He also claimed attacks on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards Yanbu and Taif. Saudi authorities did not directly respond to the Houthis' claims about the other targets.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Civil Defence issued alerts warning residents of potential danger in Taif, Yanbu, Mecca and Jeddah. The agency said about 10 minutes later that the threat had passed.

Missile Strikes Reported At Coast Guard Sites In Aden

The escalation also extended to southern Yemen, where the internationally recognised government accused the Houthis of firing three ballistic missiles at coast guard installations in Aden.

The government's Interior Ministry said two missiles struck a coast guard headquarters, while the third hit a coast guard building in the Tawahi district.

Saree, however, said the group's forces had targeted Saudi-backed military gatherings at what he described as Al-Nasr camp and a naval military base in Aden.

Renewed Fighting Threatens Fragile Yemen Truce

The latest clashes have undermined a United Nations-brokered truce agreed in 2022, which had largely halted cross-border attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis.

The coalition backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, while the Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country's north.

The renewed confrontation has opened another front in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, as Tehran-aligned Houthi forces intensify their attacks on Saudi targets.

Earlier this month, the Houthis warned airlines against using Saudi airspace, exempting only the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

Mecca and Medina hold central religious significance for Muslims worldwide. Mecca is home to the Kaaba, the focal point of Muslim prayers and the destination of the annual Haj pilgrimage, while Medina houses the Prophet's Mosque.

Houthis Repeatedly Target Saudi Oil Facilities, Airports

The latest escalation follows repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia this month. On October 3, the group claimed a missile and drone attack on an Aramco facility in Riyadh. An October 13 strike sparked a fire at Aramco's Dhahran headquarters.

On Thursday, Aramco employees were instructed to evacuate the Dhahran headquarters and work remotely, according to people familiar with the instructions.

Airports have also been targeted. A Houthi-claimed strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed at least 12 people and injured 309, according to Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its East-West pipeline to transport crude to Red Sea export terminals amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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