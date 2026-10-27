Houthis claim direct hit on Saudi defence ministry, fired ballistic missile

This comes after Saudi Arabia said it had shot down two missiles launched by the Houthis earlier. AFP reported explosions in Saudi's capital on Tuesday.

Yemen's Houthis claimed on Tuesday that they hit Saudi Arabia's defence ministry in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and that the strike was direct.

"Our armed forces targeted the Ministry of Defence in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile and the hit was direct," said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.

This comes after Saudi Arabia said it had shot down two missiles launched by the Houthis earlier. AFP reported explosions in Saudi's capital on Tuesday.

Houthis claim Saudi refinery hit

The Houthis further claimed to have targeted the kingdom's biggest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, which lies on the Gulf west of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Saree, a ballistic missile fired at the refinery triggered massive fires, but Saudi authorities did not confirm the strike.

Speaking to AFP, a resident of Al Khobar, located south of the Ras Tanura complex, said they heard a very loud bang and got a phone alert.

The fire in Ras Tanura on Tuesday was also reported by maritime security agency Vanguard, which said it was contained but it was unclear how much damage was caused and whether oil-loading operations were affected. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified since September, months after the war between the US and Iran began.

Saudi offered $1B to Houthis

Saudi Arabia offered Houthi rebels a financial package worth $1 billion via an Iran-brokered deal to ensure a ceasefire and halt attacks on the kingdom, an Israeli newspaper reported on Monday. According to Israel Hayom, citing Gulf diplomatic sources, the proposal seeks a complete halt to Houthi strikes on Saudi infrastructure.

A source claimed that Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman even brought the money along on his visit to Iran on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Turkey and Pakistan, partners of Saudi's Mecca pact.

"The visit to Tehran by Prince Khalid bin Salman, the defense minister, and representatives of the member states of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance comes as part of the alliance's ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between the parties to the current crisis, encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and support the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Saudi's defence ministry said referring to the meeting.

Last week, Houthis claimed to have attacked Aramco facilities in Yanbu and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, where Saudi authorities said two people died. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the Houthis' claims of strikes in Riyadh and Yanbu.