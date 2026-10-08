Houthis Attack Riyadh Airport: IndiGo, Air India Express, others cancel flights

The developments signal a sharp escalation in the Houthis' offensive against Saudi Arabia as Yemen's civil war, dormant for years, has reignited amid the wider US-Iran conflict.

Riyadh was shaken by loud explosions on Thursday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport, with smoke later seen rising from a stationary aircraft. The reported strike disrupted flights.

Citing a witness and three sources briefed on the matter, Reuters reported smoke rising from a stationary aircraft at the airport, thought to be empty. Flightradar24 said in a post on X that Riyadh airport was closed again, noting that the last landing was recorded more than 80 minutes earlier and the last departure more than 90 minutes earlier.

The developments signal a sharp escalation in the Houthis' offensive against Saudi Arabia as Yemen's civil war, dormant for years, has reignited amid the wider US-Iran conflict.

Smoke seen at Riyadh airport after Houthi missile claim

In a statement, the Houthis confirmed the attack, saying they had fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and renewed their threat to force the closure of Saudi airspace.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, "Our armed forces have succeeded in targeting King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile today, which successfully struck its target, causing damage and disrupting air traffic at the airport."

Footage shows a massive plume of smoke rising from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is now the most disrupted airport in the world, Ansarallah ballistic missile attacks are becoming a daily occurrence. https://t.co/JwD3ouVNd6 — MoloMonitor(@MoloWarMonitor) October 8, 2026

The group has stepped up strikes on Saudi cities and infrastructure after Riyadh extended support to forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government in the renewed offensive against the Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government on the reported attack or the disruption at the airport. The Saudi-led coalition said on X that its forces had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh. The coalition has in the past reported intercepting Houthi missiles aimed at the capital.

Houthis target Saudi after Riyadh support for Yemen government

Attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure have increased after Riyadh backed forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government in the renewed battle against the Houthis.



The Saudi government did not immediately respond to the reported strike or the disruption at the airport. The Saudi-led coalition said in an X post that its forces had destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh. It has previously reported intercepting Houthi missiles aimed at the capital.

The Houthis have also warned airlines and airports in the region, raising fears over the safety of commercial aviation as the conflict extends beyond Yemen's borders.

IndiGo, Air India divert, cancel Riyadh flights

Citing the security situation, Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express on Thursday cancelled flights to Riyadh till October 10. Affected passengers will be given a full refund, the airlines said.

"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Hours after multiple blasts were heard over the Saudi capital, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines directly before heading to the airport on Thursday.

"We would like to inform passengers of the necessity to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," it said in a statement posted on X.

Meanwhile, the development came a day after Saudi authorities said three people were killed this week in strikes on Riyadh airport and Abha airport in the southwest of the kingdom.