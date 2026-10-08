FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free, asked director to donate his fees, movie name is...

'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free,

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint of his weak health, he admitted feeling unwell, doctor narrates his final hours

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint

Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar, shares black-and-white photo

Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers first encounter with Nana Patekar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Houthis Attack Riyadh Airport: IndiGo, Air India Express, others cancel flights

The developments signal a sharp escalation in the Houthis' offensive against Saudi Arabia as Yemen's civil war, dormant for years, has reignited amid the wider US-Iran conflict.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

Houthis Attack Riyadh Airport: IndiGo, Air India Express, others cancel flights
King Khalid International Airport (File Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Riyadh was shaken by loud explosions on Thursday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport, with smoke later seen rising from a stationary aircraft. The reported strike disrupted flights.

Citing a witness and three sources briefed on the matter, Reuters reported smoke rising from a stationary aircraft at the airport, thought to be empty. Flightradar24 said in a post on X that Riyadh airport was closed again, noting that the last landing was recorded more than 80 minutes earlier and the last departure more than 90 minutes earlier.

The developments signal a sharp escalation in the Houthis' offensive against Saudi Arabia as Yemen's civil war, dormant for years, has reignited amid the wider US-Iran conflict.

Smoke seen at Riyadh airport after Houthi missile claim

In a statement, the Houthis confirmed the attack, saying they had fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and renewed their threat to force the closure of Saudi airspace.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, "Our armed forces have succeeded in targeting King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile today, which successfully struck its target, causing damage and disrupting air traffic at the airport."

The group has stepped up strikes on Saudi cities and infrastructure after Riyadh extended support to forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government in the renewed offensive against the Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government on the reported attack or the disruption at the airport. The Saudi-led coalition said on X that its forces had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh. The coalition has in the past reported intercepting Houthi missiles aimed at the capital.

Houthis target Saudi after Riyadh support for Yemen government

Attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure have increased after Riyadh backed forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government in the renewed battle against the Houthis.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to the reported strike or the disruption at the airport. The Saudi-led coalition said in an X post that its forces had destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh. It has previously reported intercepting Houthi missiles aimed at the capital.

The Houthis have also warned airlines and airports in the region, raising fears over the safety of commercial aviation as the conflict extends beyond Yemen's borders.

IndiGo, Air India divert, cancel Riyadh flights

Citing the security situation, Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express on Thursday cancelled flights to Riyadh till October 10. Affected passengers will be given a full refund, the airlines said.

"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Hours after multiple blasts were heard over the Saudi capital, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines directly before heading to the airport on Thursday.

"We would like to inform passengers of the necessity to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," it said in a statement posted on X.

Meanwhile, the development came a day after Saudi authorities said three people were killed this week in strikes on Riyadh airport and Abha airport in the southwest of the kingdom.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-rivals ready for high-voltage Oman clash; Full schedule inside
India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-rivals ready for high-voltage clash
Crude oil crosses $105: Why does India face triple shock of inflation, rupee fall and slower growth?
Oil crosses $105, rupee nears 97: Is India heading for fresh economic shock?
Houthis Attack Riyadh Airport: IndiGo, Air India Express, others cancel flights
Houthis Attack Riyadh Airport: IndiGo, Air India Express, others cancel flights
'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free, asked director to donate his fees, movie name is...
'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free,
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint of his weak health, he admitted feeling unwell, doctor narrates his final hours
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement