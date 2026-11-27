Crude oil prices have climbed following a Houthi attack on a Saudi refinery and fresh concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports of mine-related disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns about the movement of oil and gas through the region. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Crude oil prices have gained amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia after a Houthi attack on a Saudi refinery raised concerns about possible disruptions to global energy supplies. Brent crude has surged past $92 per barrel, while MCX crude oil rose 1.46% to Rs 7,872.

Reports of mine-related disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns about the movement of oil and gas through the region. Any prolonged disruption to the strategic waterway could affect a significant share of global energy supplies and trigger a wider supply-chain crisis.

The price rise comes even as the broader oil market faces expectations of excess supply in the coming months.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters for global oil supplies

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important routes for transporting crude oil and natural gas. A blockade could disrupt the movement of around 20% of global crude and gas supplies, creating a major supply shock.

The situation is particularly concerning because global oil inventories are already at low levels amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and higher prices.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the global oil market to record a surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, reversing its earlier deficit forecast. However, fresh attacks and possible shipping disruptions could change the near-term supply outlook.

How dependent is India on the Strait of Hormuz?

India could face significant consequences from a prolonged disruption because it imports around 85% of its crude oil requirements. Approximately 40% of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Any interruption in supplies through the route could make it more difficult and expensive for Indian refiners to secure crude. Higher international prices could also increase the country's overall import bill.

For consumers, sustained increases in crude prices could eventually translate into pressure on fuel costs and transportation expenses. The impact would depend on how long the disruption lasts and how much of the additional cost is passed on to domestic consumers.

Can India increase crude imports from Russia and the US?

India may look towards alternative suppliers to reduce its dependence on supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

One option is to increase crude imports from the US. India could also raise its purchases from Russia, which continues to offer oil at lower prices, according to the supplied market assessment.

Russian crude already accounts for a substantial share of India's imports. In August 2026, India purchased around 2.08 million barrels per day from Russia, accounting for approximately 45% of its total crude imports.

The share had reached a record 51%, or around 2.47 million barrels per day, in July 2026.

India has also exported petroleum products to Russia after refining crude purchased from the country. These exports could increase if India raises its intake of Russian oil.

India may diversify its crude suppliers

Apart from Russia and the US, India could increase purchases from other oil-producing regions, including the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Countries such as Venezuela and Brazil could become alternative sources as India looks to diversify its supply network and reduce the risks associated with dependence on a limited number of routes.

However, sourcing crude from alternative suppliers would also involve logistical and pricing considerations, including transportation costs and the availability of suitable grades of oil.

Global supply outlook remains uncertain

Despite the recent price gains, several international institutions and financial firms expect the oil market to face a surplus over the longer term.

OPEC has reduced its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 to 400,000 barrels per day, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.4 million barrels per day. It expects demand to strengthen in 2027 as deferred consumption materialises.

Goldman Sachs expects a global surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in 2027. It forecasts Brent crude to average $88 before easing to $78 by December.

Bank of America expects Brent to average $80 in 2027 and $70 in 2028. JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have also projected lower prices as surplus conditions emerge.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories rose by 1.11 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels. Gasoline and distillate stocks also increased, although refinery processing activity strengthened and inventories at Cushing declined.

Libya's Sharara pipeline has reopened, potentially adding to available supplies, while Iraq's plans to increase production capacity could influence discussions within OPEC+.

What could happen to crude prices next?

In the near term, geopolitical developments and the security of shipping routes could continue to influence oil prices. Any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could push prices higher, even as forecasts point towards a global surplus in the longer term.

Technically, MCX crude oil is witnessing short covering, with open interest declining 4.3% to 8,058 contracts while prices gained Rs 113.

The immediate support level is Rs 7,750. A break below this could take prices towards Rs 7,625. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 7,965, and a breakout above this level could push prices towards Rs 8,055.

For India, the duration of the disruption, the availability of alternative supplies and the movement of international crude prices will be key factors in determining the impact on its energy costs.