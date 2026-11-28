At least three civilians including a 10-year-old boy killed in Houthi drone, rocket and sniper attacks in Taiz, Yemen. 18-month-old girl among injured.

At least three civilians, including a 10-year-old boy, have been killed and three others injured in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Taiz province, Al Jazeera reported, citing the government-run Saba news agency.

Citing a local source, Saba reported that Houthi drone attacks, rocket fire and sniper fire targeted residential areas on Friday, killing three people, including the child and his father.

Among those injured was an 18-month-old girl who sustained wounds in shelling in the Sabir al-Mawadim district. A woman was also injured while attempting to flee sniper fire as she collected water from a well, Al Jazeera reported, citing Saba.

Residential areas under fire

The latest violence comes amid an escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's government forces, with residential areas increasingly affected by military operations.

Taiz, one of Yemen's most populated provinces, has seen repeated attacks on civilian neighbourhoods during the long-running conflict, with residents facing shortages of water, food and medical care.

Humanitarian groups have repeatedly warned that targeting residential areas is worsening the already dire situation for civilians trapped in the fighting.

Earlier attack on Aden palace

Around a month earlier, five people were killed and 16 others injured in a Houthi attack targeting the al-Maashiq Presidential Palace in the southern city of Aden, Al Jazeera reported, citing Yemeni Health Minister Qasim Mohammed Buhaibeh.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on X, stating that the bombing targeted the Saudi military operations headquarters in Aden.

"The bombing of the Saudi enemy's war operations headquarters in Aden comes within the context of the announced equation of striking Saudi mobilizations wherever they may be, and considering any military presence of the Saudi enemy a legitimate target for our forces wherever it may be," Saree said.

Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi described the attack as an extension of strikes against airports and oil facilities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He said he had directed government forces to take necessary measures to protect state institutions, counter security threats and respond to sources of danger.

'Dawn Of Yemen' counter-offensive

Meanwhile, Yemeni government forces claimed to have carried out 1,250 attacks against Houthi positions within 24 hours as part of their 'Dawn of Yemen' military campaign.

Government forces spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations involved combat aircraft, drones, artillery and rocket launchers, destroying 150 Houthi vehicles.

Separately, the Marib Governorate Media Office said the Houthis had fired nine ballistic missiles and seven other projectiles towards Marib city, describing the attacks as a violation of international laws prohibiting attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The latest developments have raised concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, where the conflict has continued since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015.