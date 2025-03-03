After the meeting began at the Oval Office in Washington, DC, Zelenskyy brought up concerns about the US’ military aid to Ukraine in its war effort against Russia. However, it quickly led to an unprecedented spat where Trump and US Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader.

Merely hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s contentious meeting with his United States counterpart Donald Trump, he had been issued a stern warning from a US Senator.

“Don't take the bait,” Lindsey Graham – Republican Senator from South Carolina – had told 47-year-old Zelenskyy.

“Don’t let the media or anyone else get you into an argument with President Trump. What he’s doing today is resetting the relationship,” Graham claimed to have further said to Zelenskyy.

After the meeting began at the Oval Office in Washington, DC, Zelenskyy brought up concerns about the US’ military aid to Ukraine in its war effort against Russia. However, it quickly led to an unprecedented spat where Trump and US Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader for not thanking the US enough.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump shouted. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country – this country.”

Zelenskyy, on the other hand, told Trump there would be “no compromises with a killer on our territory.”

As a result of the clash, Zelenskyy left the White House abruptly while no deal was signed between US and Ukraine, which had been widely expected from the meeting.

Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have called for Zelenskyy’s removal as Ukrainian president, with Trump recently describing Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections.”

Zelenskyy’s five-year term as Ukraine’s leader is over but the country has been unable to hold elections since a full-scale war with Russia began over three years ago.

In recent days, Trump’s berating of Zelenskyy and siding with Putin has worried Ukraine and its allies, who fear that Trump and the Russian president could cut a deal that leaves them sidelined and undermines their security.