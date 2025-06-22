These statements come shortly after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American B-2 bombers had hit nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

Tensions in West Asia have reached a boiling point after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. In response, a senior Iranian official has called for immediate action against American forces in the region. Hossein Shariatmadari, a close aide of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and editor of the Tehran-based newspaper ‘Kayhan’, has demanded a direct military response. He urged Iran to strike the US naval fleet stationed in Bahrain and to block the vital Strait of Hormuz for ships from the US, UK, Germany, and France.

“It is now our turn to act without delay,” Shariatmadari said, calling for a missile attack on the US Navy and the closure of the strategic waterway, which is a key route for global oil shipments. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime choke points.

These statements come shortly after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American B-2 bombers had hit nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Speaking from the White House, Trump described Iran as “the bully of the Middle East” and declared that Iran “must now make peace.”

The strikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, which began on June 14. According to a US-based human rights group, at least 657 people have died and more than 2,000 have been injured in the conflict so far.

Iranian state media has tried to calm public fears, saying that there is "no danger" to residents and that the situation is under control. Iran’s atomic energy agency has also vowed to continue its nuclear program despite the attacks.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its military campaign, named "Rising Lion," targeting Iranian commanders and missile production sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Iran is close to developing a nuclear weapon, possibly within weeks.