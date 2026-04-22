Hours after Trump extends ceasefire, Iran fires on ship in Hormuz, says ‘lift U.S. blockade, then we’ll talk’

Tehran has made lifting the U.S. naval blockade a precondition for talks, with UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani saying negotiations can resume in Istanbul only after the blockade ends. Details here.

After US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, damaging the ship and further raising the stakes. Iran has also set a Strait of Hormuz blockade as a precondition, saying ‘lift blockade, then we’ll talk’ as planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan failed to materialise.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fires on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz

According to AP, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the attack happened around 7:55 a.m. in the strait and targeted a container ship. The UKMTO said a Guard gunboat did not hail the ship before firing. The Master of the vessel reported that the ship was approached by one IRGC gunboat, which did not issue a VHF challenge before opening fire.

There were no casualties or injuries, and there was no environmental impact from the attack. However, Iran did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

The IRGC ⁠said ⁠it is ⁠ready to ‌confront any new aggression and ⁠will “inflict crushing blows” ⁠on its “enemy’s remaining ⁠assets” ⁠in ‌case of ‌renewed ‌fighting, Iran’s Mehr news agency reports, as per Al Jazeera. It said the IRGC had stressed the need for vigilance during a “silent battlefield” and for monitoring enemy actions during the “so-called ceasefire”.

Iran is prepared to negotiate only after the US naval blockade breaks

Iran's UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that Tehran is prepared to engage in talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade. "The naval blockade of the United States, it is a violation of the ceasefire. And we told them that they should break this blockade. We have received some signs that they are ready to break it. And as soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiation will take place in Istanbul. Listen to them, we have not initiated the military aggression. They initiated the war against us, and we are ready. If they want to sit at the table and discuss and find a political solution, they will find us ready. If they want to go to the war, in this case, also Iran is ready for that," Iravani said, according to reports by Tasnim News Agency.

The ambassador's remark comes as the US President announced late on Wednesday that he would prolong the current ceasefire to provide a window for further diplomacy. "Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed; they want it open so they can make USD 500 million a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!)" he had earlier posted, suggesting the blockade is crippling the Iranian economy.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz stays at the heart of the friction. As the primary artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas, its continued closure poses a persistent threat to "international energy markets and maritime security."

What is stopping the US-Iran peace deal?

Trump recently extended the ceasefire but did not lift the U.S. blockade. His precondition for ending that blockade is a peace deal with Iran. Iran’s precondition for talks is the opposite: lift the blockade first, then negotiate. Planned talks in Pakistan collapsed, and with both sides refusing to concede first and using the Strait as leverage, negotiations remain deadlocked.

(With agency inputs)