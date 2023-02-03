Hospital fails to find woman’s pulse, sends her for funeral ‘gasping for air’ in a body bag

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 66-year-old woman who had been comfirmed 'dead' was unexpectedly discovered breathing in a body bag on Thursday at a funeral parlor in Iowa, US. The incident took place in Des Moines, Iowa's Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center.

The unidentified woman had been receiving healthcare since December 28 and had early-onset dementia, anxiety, and depression. She was placed in a body bag with a zipper and brought to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where staff discovered she was alive and called authorities, according to the report.

Eventually, the woman was transferred back to healthcare, where she passed away on January 5. Investigators learned from a Glen Oaks employee who had worked a 12-hour shift that she had first alerted a healthcare professional that the woman was not breathing and didn't have a pulse early on January 3.

The nurse who had been attending to the woman all night also failed to detect a pulse and reported that she was not breathing. Before concluding that the woman had passed away, she continued to examine her for about five minutes. As no signs of life were discovered, the woman was placed into the body bag and the funeral home's vehicle by a funeral parlor worker and a second staff nurse about an hour later.

The care centre, according to the department of inspections and appeals, "failed to provide adequate direction to ensure appropriate cares and services were provided" before the woman was pronounced dead. The care home was faced with a $10,000 fine (nearly Rs 8 lakh).

According to Lisa Eastman, executive director of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Centre, "all of our employees are given regular training in how to best support end-of-life care and the death transition for our residents," CBS News reported.

