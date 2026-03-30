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Horror at Strait of Hormuz: Indian sailors of captured ship describe ordeal

Eight Indian sailors detained in Iran after their ship was seized have returned home after months of hardship.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

Horror at Strait of Hormuz: Indian sailors of captured ship describe ordeal
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Eight Indian sailors have safely returned home after months of detention in Iran following the seizure of their vessel, MT Valiant Roar, in December last year. The ship, reportedly carrying a large quantity of illegal diesel, was intercepted by Iranian forces near the UAE’s Dibba port in international waters. Of the 18 crew members on board, 16 were Indians.

According to the crew, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out the operation and escorted the vessel to Bandar Abbas. The sailors allege that their personal belongings, including passports, money, and electronic devices, were confiscated upon detention.

Harsh Conditions and Uncertainty

The detained crew described extremely difficult living conditions. Some were imprisoned, while others were confined aboard the ship under constant surveillance. Food shortages were severe, with sailors surviving on minimal rations and unsafe drinking water.

Families of the crew approached the Delhi High Court, prompting India’s Ministry of External Affairs to intervene. Consular access was eventually granted in January, offering the sailors a glimmer of hope after weeks of uncertainty.

Despite initial releases in February, eight crew members remained stranded even after being freed, as escalating tensions in the region disrupted travel routes.

Caught in Conflict Zone

The situation worsened when hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel intensified. The crew found themselves near a sensitive military zone in Bandar Abbas, witnessing missile activity firsthand.

With navigation equipment removed from the ship, escape was not an option. The sailors described nights filled with fear as explosions shook their surroundings. Eventually, the Indian Embassy relocated them to a hotel, but even there, the threat of nearby strikes persisted.

Difficult Journey Back Home

With air routes restricted, the crew had to take an alternative path. After weeks of waiting, they were informed about an open land route via Armenia. Lacking money, they arranged loans to fund their journey.

They travelled through conflict-affected regions to reach the Armenian border, waited for visas, and eventually arrived in Yerevan. From there, they flew via Dubai and reached Mumbai on March 29.

Relief, Anger and New Beginnings

While the sailors expressed relief at being home, many voiced frustration over unpaid wages and lack of support from their employer. Some described the trauma of being held alongside hardened criminals.

Despite the hardship, there is renewed hope. One crew member is now preparing for his wedding, an event that once seemed uncertain. For these sailors, the return marks not just survival, but a chance to rebuild their lives.

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