HORRIBLE! Monster father burns his two daughters, four grandchildren alive in honour killing

In a shocking incident, a monster father burnt his two daughters and four grandchildren alive in honour killing after one of his daughters “married for love”.

According to reports, Manzoor Hussain allegedly burnt down the house that sisters 35-year-old Khurshid Mai and 19-year-old Fauzia Bibi and their husbands shared in Pakistan. Hussain set the house on fire in a so-called 'honour killing'.

Fauzia and Mehboob got married few months ago against her father's wishes.

“The incident is outcome of the rivalry between the two families over the love marriage,” Police officer Abdul Majeed was quoted as saying by The Sun.

When police questioned Ahmad he told them, that he was not at home at the time of the fire and had found the house on fire when he returned home.

He said: “I was in Multan for business. When I returned and was near my home, I saw it in flames. While two men Manzoor Hussain and Sabir Hussain were also seen fleeing the spot.”

Ahmad's four-month-old son got killed, along with Mai's three children aged two, six and 13.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, around 1,000 honour killings take place each year in Pakistan.

Honour killings usually happned when it is perceived by males that women have brought shame on their families.