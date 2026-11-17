A fourth oil tanker has reportedly caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine. Here's what the latest report says.

A fourth oil tanker has caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the crucial waterway, according to the Iranian Navy. The Navy alleged that the vessel was operating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off. Notably, this is said to be the fourth attack in the last 24 hours in the region.

Iran claims fourth tanker hit by naval mine

In a statement issued by Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Navy's Public Relations department said, ''The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, has turned off its navigation systems. The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires.''

Informing about the damage the tanker sustained in the incident, the Iranian Navy added, ''Safe passage required adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of Iran.''

However, the Iranian authorities didn't reveal the name of the vessel, its country of origin, and the nature of the cargo.

The latest incident comes after Iranian naval forces reported that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines on Saturday. Apart from this, the UKMTO also reported that a tanker operating through Hormuz had been attacked seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman.

Strait of Hormuz remains crucial

The Strait of Hormuz is still one of the most crucial waterways of the world, as it connects the Gulf of Oman to the Persian Gulf and serves as a major route for energy shipments. The latest incident has again raised concerns over the safe movement of energy supplies, with questions emerging over the security of commercial vessels passing through the waterway.