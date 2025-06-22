Nearly 30 per cent of global oil and a third of the world's LNG passes through the Strait daily.

Iran’s Parliament has approved the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the US bombing of three major Iranian nuclear sites Sunday; However, the final decision will be taken by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s Press TV reported. Hormuz Strait is a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. The strait is a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments and handles nearly a fifth of the world’s petroleum trade.

Nearly 30 per cent of global oil and a third of the world's LNG (liquefied natural gas) passes through the Strait daily, and its closure would immediately reduce global supplier,s triggering a spike in prices, strategic affairs experts said on Sunday.

The US on Sunday morning bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict Later, US President Donald Trump said the Iranian nuclear sites were "totally obliterated".

How will it impact India?

Any blocking or disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will have a significant global and regional impact, including for India's energy security, strategic affairs experts said on Sunday. The shutting down of the narrow passage would have significant global repercussions across energy markets and it will impact India's energy security as well, experts said.

Since the start of Iran's hostilities with Israel, Iranian officials have spoken about the possibility of shutting the Strait of Hormuz. Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy, on Friday said closing the Strait of Hormuz is an option. "We have many things on the table, but it doesn't mean that we are going to do it now. It depends on the situation and how the other players want to go. If they want to solve the problem, definitely some of these things will be put aside," he said.

