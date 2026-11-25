Three young women died in Iran in one week, and singer Parastoo Ahmadi got 74 lashes for singing without hijab.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was beaten, poisoned and smothered to death by her own parents in Iran. The case has shocked many people and raised fresh questions about the safety of women in the country.

What happened in Sanandaj

Helia Fattahi was recognised as the victim. She resided in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj. After dating a young man, she became pregnant two months later. Helia revealed her pregnancy to her family last week. Her parents were upset. Human rights organisations claim that they initially filed a case against her in court on Saturday, November 21.

In a shocking honour killing in Iran, 19-year-old Helia Fattahi was killed by her own parents. She was two months pregnant and had told her family about it. Her parents allegedly forced her to take 30 pills, beat her, and then smothered her with a pillow. Her parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, were arrested and reportedly confessed. Rights groups called it an honour killing.

A disturbing pattern in just one week

In just one week, three young women died in Iran. Sadaf, 23, was shot by her ex-boyfriend for saying no to marriage; Sogand, 16, died after telling teachers her father would kill her and Helia also lost her life. In the same week, singer Parastoo Ahmadi got 74 lashes for singing without a hijab.

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Why rights groups blame the law

Iran has not passed robust legislation to shield women and children from domestic abuse, according to Hengaw. The group claimed that women are put in danger and that a culture of impunity is fostered by legal loopholes and lenient penalties for honour killings. Such deaths, according to many Iranians, occur because families are more afraid of shame than of the law. The three deaths together have once again started a global conversation about women’s freedom and safety in Iran.