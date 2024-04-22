Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

On April 5, Hong Kong’s Centre For Food Safety (CFS) announced that routine surveillance programs have found the use of ethylene oxide in three spice mixes of MDH - Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Powder, and Curry Powder.

In a big blow to Indian spice brands, Hong Kong has banned the sale of MDH Pvt. and Everest Food Products Pvt, after an alleged detection of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes. Last week Singapore also took action against Everest, alleging that the brand surpassed permissible limits over the use of ethylene oxide.

The CFS also announced through its findings that the levels of ethylene oxide present in these spices exceeded the permissible limits set by the Hong Kong regulations.

“The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products,” it said in a statement.

Moreover, ethylene oxide is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It can lead to severe health risks including breast and lymphohematopoietic cancers.

