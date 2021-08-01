Hong Kong researchers develop an inhalable dry powder to combat COVID-19 - Details inside

The world has been grappling through the coronavirus pandemic together and though there are vaccines to prevent us from getting infected, there are still people who are hesitant or cannot afford vaccination. Scientists and researchers are still trying to find out the root cause of this virus and the different treatments that can be available which will reduce the effect or spread of the virus.

And while research is still on, there might be some good news out there on the corona front. Recently a group of researchers have created an inhalable dry powder formulation of tamibarotene, which is a repurposed drug. The dry powder has shown immense activity against the SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and influenza A H1N1 virus following pulmonary delivery in animal models.

Tamibarotene, the substance that has been used in the inhalable dry powder is otherwise available as an oral tablet which is currently marketed in Japan to cure acute promyelocytic leukemia. The drug does help in breathing better and adequate lung distribution but also has its side effects because of the extensive systemic exposure.

The inhaled dry powder formulation of tamibarotene was prepared by spray freeze drying, a particle engineering technique that combines spray freezing and freeze-drying to produce particles with excellent aerosol properties for inhalation. The experiment was led by the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed).

Jenny Lam, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, HKUMed said, "Currently, there is no inhaled powder formulation of antiviral available on the market for COVID-19 treatment. Tamibarotene dry powder with broad-spectrum antiviral activity presents a new strategy for COVID-19 management, especially as prophylaxis and treatment for outpatients when in-patient healthcare cannot be provided."

She further added, "With the favourable safety profile of tamibarotene and based on the findings in the present study, clinical trials evaluating inhaled tamibarotene for its safety and an at-home treatment for COVID-19 could be considered."