Hong Kong Fire: At least 44 people killed after massive fire engulfs residential apartment blocks in Tai Po; know what exactly happened

A deadly fire has torn through several high-rise apartment blocks in a Hong Kong housing complex, killing nearly 44 people and leaving hundreds of people missing, CNN reported, citing an official statement. Firefighters have been struggling to reach residents stranded on upper floors as the blaze continues to rage.



Hong Kong fire: What exactly happened?



According to reports, a fire broke out around 2:51 p.m. local time on Wednesday at the Wang Cheong House building within the Wang Fuk Court complex, which consists of eight 32-story towers and houses over 4,000 residents. The blaze quickly escalated to a level 5 alarm, spreading rapidly across seven of the eight residential blocks, likely fueled by the extensive bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that encased the buildings, which were undergoing major renovations. It is being reported that highly flammable polystyrene foam boards were also found near windows, which contributed to the spread of the fire.



Hong Kong fire: Three men arrested so far



Authorities revealed early Thursday that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident -- two directors and a consultant from a construction company. Police accused them of "gross negligence" after investigators discovered the company's name on highly flammable polystyrene boards found blocking windows in some apartments, according to CNN. Officials also suspect that other construction materials at the site -- such as protective nets, canvas sheets, and plastic coverings -- did not meet required safety standards.



Seven of the eight towers in the complex, which houses many elderly residents, were still burning hours after the fire first broke out. The fire is now believed to be Hong Kong's deadliest in nearly 30 years, surpassing even the infamous 1996 Garley Building blaze that killed 41 people. The inferno, centred in the Tai Po district, has been burning for roughly 16 hours, with firefighters focusing their efforts on three of the worst-affected towers. They say the flames in four other buildings have been brought "under control," though not fully extinguished.



Hong Kong fire: What authorities said



Questions are mounting about how the fire spread so quickly. Andy Yeung, Director of Fire Services, said crews noticed polystyrene boards blocking windows in multiple units, a detail he called highly unusual, as per CNN. "These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly," he said."Their presence was unusual, so we have referred the incident to the police for further enquiries," Yeung added.



Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the city's housing authorities will also examine whether the protective layers coating the buildings during refurbishment were sufficiently fire-resistant. "We will hold those accountable in accordance with the laws and regulations," he said. Officials are also looking at the role of bamboo scaffolding, commonly used to wrap Hong Kong buildings during construction or repair work, which has previously been cited as a factor in the spread of fires.



(With inputs from ANI)