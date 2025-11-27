Hong Kong blaze: Residents recount horror as massive fire claims 55 lives, leaves 300 missing, 'She had no choice but to...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date

LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1

Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian

MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'

Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India

Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'

How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions

Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps, Abhay Deol, Sidharth Malhotra rush to attend gathering

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat

'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hong Kong blaze: Residents recount horror as massive fire claims 55 lives, leaves 300 missing, 'She had no choice but to...'

Grief and anger struck the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po after a devastating fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 26 and 27, killing at least 55 residents and leaving nearly 300 residents untraced.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Hong Kong blaze: Residents recount horror as massive fire claims 55 lives, leaves 300 missing, 'She had no choice but to...'
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Grief and anger struck the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po after a devastating fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 26 and 27, killing at least 55 residents and leaving nearly 300 residents untraced. 

Firefighters fought for over a day to bring the control blaze that ripped through seven of the complex’s 32-storey towers. Meanwhile, the police raised questions at a construction firm, calling its actions "grossly negligent", after it was discovered that the fire had stemmed from a bamboo scaffolding being used during renovation work.

Residents recount horror 

Lawrence Lee recounted the incident, sharing the account of his wife's attempted escape. "When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape," he said while waiting at a shelter. "But once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke, and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat", he added.

Harry Cheung, 66, a resident of Block Two for over 40 years, shared that he had heard a loud noise around 2:45 pm on Wednesday and seen fire billowing out of a nearby block. "I don't even know how I feel right now. I'm just thinking about where I'm going to sleep tonight". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3-20 crore as
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement