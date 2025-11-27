Hong Kong blaze: Residents recount horror as massive fire claims 55 lives, leaves 300 missing, 'She had no choice but to...'

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India
Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'
How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions
Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'
WORLD
Grief and anger struck the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po after a devastating fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 26 and 27, killing at least 55 residents and leaving nearly 300 residents untraced.
Grief and anger struck the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po after a devastating fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 26 and 27, killing at least 55 residents and leaving nearly 300 residents untraced.
Firefighters fought for over a day to bring the control blaze that ripped through seven of the complex’s 32-storey towers. Meanwhile, the police raised questions at a construction firm, calling its actions "grossly negligent", after it was discovered that the fire had stemmed from a bamboo scaffolding being used during renovation work.
Lawrence Lee recounted the incident, sharing the account of his wife's attempted escape. "When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape," he said while waiting at a shelter. "But once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke, and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat", he added.
Harry Cheung, 66, a resident of Block Two for over 40 years, shared that he had heard a loud noise around 2:45 pm on Wednesday and seen fire billowing out of a nearby block. "I don't even know how I feel right now. I'm just thinking about where I'm going to sleep tonight".