Hong Kong blaze: Residents recount horror as massive fire claims 55 lives, leaves 300 missing, 'She had no choice but to...'

Grief and anger struck the northern Hong Kong district of Tai Po after a devastating fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 26 and 27, killing at least 55 residents and leaving nearly 300 residents untraced.

Firefighters fought for over a day to bring the control blaze that ripped through seven of the complex’s 32-storey towers. Meanwhile, the police raised questions at a construction firm, calling its actions "grossly negligent", after it was discovered that the fire had stemmed from a bamboo scaffolding being used during renovation work.

Residents recount horror

Lawrence Lee recounted the incident, sharing the account of his wife's attempted escape. "When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape," he said while waiting at a shelter. "But once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke, and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat", he added.

Harry Cheung, 66, a resident of Block Two for over 40 years, shared that he had heard a loud noise around 2:45 pm on Wednesday and seen fire billowing out of a nearby block. "I don't even know how I feel right now. I'm just thinking about where I'm going to sleep tonight".