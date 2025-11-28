Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

A major fire at Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court revealed widespread fire-alarm failures and unsafe renovation materials, leading to arrests and an ICAC corruption probe.

Startling revelations have emerged after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po, home to around 4,600 residents. After the fire engulfed the entire building and ripped through the apartments throughout the day, some residents complained that some of the fire alarms didn't go off. Confirming the malfunctioning of the fire alarms, the fire service department said that the fire alarms in all eight blocks were not working effectively.

Hong Kong apartment fire alarms fail

If media reports are to be believed, former district councillor Herman Yiu Kwan-ho said residents reported the alarms did not go off even after they began to smell burning. He also said that those inside were alerted when a security guard knocked on their doors, leaving them with little time to evacuate. Talking to mirror.co.uk, 83-year-old resident Chan Kwong-tak claimed he had long expressed concerns over the fire alarms and the quality of work of the external wall project and workers’ smoking to the management office.

Another resident, Kwong Pui-lun, a former chairman of Wang Fuk Court’s owners’ corporation, said he saw Wang Cheong House on fire while exercising in a nearby park and immediately rushed home and urged his neighbour to flee, as the fire alarm was not ringing.

Hong Kong Wang Fuk Court fire

Wang Fuk Court, an affordable housing complex completed in 1983, houses around 4,000 residents in 1,984 units. When the fire broke out, all eight buildings were enclosed in green mesh and scaffolding as part of a major renovation project. The fire started from the scaffolding outside one building and spread to six others, Xinhua reported. Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested three men linked to the renovation project on suspicion of "gross negligence" and for suspected manslaughter. Officials said early findings indicate that the polystyrene boards and other construction materials, such as nets and canvas, did not meet safety standards.

Hong Kong fire safety standards

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption on Thursday launched a probe into alleged corruption in the renovation project. Xinhua reported that the HKSAR government has ordered a city-wide safety inspection on all scaffolding and construction materials used in renovation projects for buildings, according to the chief executive.