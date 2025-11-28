FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis

Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...

When Helen was thrown out of her own house by..., Dilip Kumar asked THIS underworld don to help Salman Khan's stepmother, he was..

'Get back our winners': Nita Ambani's BIG strategy behind Mumbai Indians Women's bold moves at WPL 2026 auction

Who is Anirudha Srikkanth? MS Dhoni's ex-teammate, son of 1983 World Cup winner marries actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

WATCH: 5 stranded mid-air in sky dining restaurant near Munnar in Kerala, rescue ops underway

Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

A major fire at Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court revealed widespread fire-alarm failures and unsafe renovation materials, leading to arrests and an ICAC corruption probe.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...
Fire engulfs Wong Ful Court in Hong Kong.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Startling revelations have emerged after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po, home to around 4,600 residents. After the fire engulfed the entire building and ripped through the apartments throughout the day, some residents complained that some of the fire alarms didn't go off. Confirming the malfunctioning of the fire alarms, the fire service department said that the fire alarms in all eight blocks were not working effectively.

Hong Kong apartment fire alarms fail

If media reports are to be believed, former district councillor Herman Yiu Kwan-ho said residents reported the alarms did not go off even after they began to smell burning. He also said that those inside were alerted when a security guard knocked on their doors, leaving them with little time to evacuate. Talking to mirror.co.uk, 83-year-old resident Chan Kwong-tak claimed he had long expressed concerns over the fire alarms and the quality of work of the external wall project and workers’ smoking to the management office. 

Another resident, Kwong Pui-lun, a former chairman of Wang Fuk Court’s owners’ corporation, said he saw Wang Cheong House on fire while exercising in a nearby park and immediately rushed home and urged his neighbour to flee, as the fire alarm was not ringing.

Hong Kong Wang Fuk Court fire

Wang Fuk Court, an affordable housing complex completed in 1983, houses around 4,000 residents in 1,984 units. When the fire broke out, all eight buildings were enclosed in green mesh and scaffolding as part of a major renovation project. The fire started from the scaffolding outside one building and spread to six others, Xinhua reported. Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested three men linked to the renovation project on suspicion of "gross negligence" and for suspected manslaughter. Officials said early findings indicate that the polystyrene boards and other construction materials, such as nets and canvas, did not meet safety standards.

Hong Kong fire safety standards

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption on Thursday launched a probe into alleged corruption in the renovation project. Xinhua reported that the HKSAR government has ordered a city-wide safety inspection on all scaffolding and construction materials used in renovation projects for buildings, according to the chief executive.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...
'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis
'I wish I had done five or ten more films': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement