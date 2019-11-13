Headlines

World

Hong Kong: At least 30 protestors suffer internal injuries after police fire tear gas

The protests on Monday were one of the fiercest ever since the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomies territories started in June.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 12:10 AM IST

As many as 30 protestors were injured after Hong Kong police fired sponge grenade and gas canister at the Chinese University in the city, news agencies reported.

Hong Kong police spokesperson Kong Wing-cheung said on Tuesday that society had been "pushed to the brink of a total breakdown" due to the protests over the last two days. He reiterated the police's earlier stance that the violence by the demonstrators was unwarranted and if someone was still defending the violent protests, they needed to "do some soul searching", the police spokesperson said.

"If anyone still has any wishful thinking that they can achieve their so-called ideals by using violence, please wake up," Hong Kong police spokesperson Kong Wing-cheung said. "If you still refuse to cut ties with rioters and are still looking for excuses to defend them, you are indeed an accomplice."

The protests on Monday were one of the fiercest ever since the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomies territories started in June, which have seen some fairly violent days. The protestors have taken to hurling petrol bombs, among other things, at the police to which the police are responding by fearing tear gas. Some of the protesters were hit by tear gas which exploded on their masks, while others had open wounds and internal bleeding, a report by the South China Morning Post said.

 

 

