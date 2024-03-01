Twitter
Headlines

Homeland Security Dialogue: India, US deepen strategic partnership on counternarcotics, combatting terrorism

IAS officer Kritika Mishra shares tips to crack UPSC exam on social media

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UPW vs GG WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

100 crore people in world now obese, 4 times increase in 30 years: Lancet report

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

10 players who captained two IPL teams

8 unknown relations of Mahabharata

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

HomeWorld

World

Homeland Security Dialogue: India, US deepen strategic partnership on counternarcotics, combatting terrorism

The senior official performing the duties of US Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met in New Delhi to co-chair the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

article-main
India-US Senior Officials’ Homeland Security Dialogue
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India-US Homeland Security Dialogue deepened the strategic partnership between Washington, DC and New Delhi on issues ranging from counternarcotics cooperation and customs-to-customs collaboration to combating terrorism and cybercrime and addressing irregular migration, an official readout from US Homeland Security said.

From February 27 to February 29, the senior official performing the duties of US Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met in New Delhi to co-chair the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue.

During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and India to strengthen access to lawful immigration pathways while enforcing immigration law to include returns of individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States. 

They also agreed to work together to expand law enforcement cooperation to target smugglers who prey on and profit from vulnerable migrants, it added.

The Homeland Security Dialogue acknowledged the work of the US-India Counternarcotics Working Group, which guides our joint efforts to address drug regulatory issues, law enforcement cooperation and collaboration, coordination in multilateral forums, and drug demand reduction efforts. 

The leaders reaffirmed the need to deepen information sharing efforts to prevent diversion of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals of concern used as precursors for illicit fentanyl and other illicit synthetic drugs.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the leaders signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to expand law enforcement collaboration between the United States and India. 

The new memorandum between the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centres and India's National Police Academy institutionalises police training cooperation between our governments through the sharing of best practices and joint programming, according to the readout.

The Department of Homeland Security also said that it looks forward to building upon these productive discussions and commitments as we continue working to strengthen our partnership with India to further our shared security interests.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 11610 crore net worth, he runs Rs 155070 crore revenue company as...

The Logical Indian and Teamology PR Unite to Drive Authentic CSR and ESG Communications in India

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

'Completely unacceptable': Google CEO Sundar Pichai to employees on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE