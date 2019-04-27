Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to face trial in sexual assault case on September 9

Headlines

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share on this day

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

Motivational quotes by BTS' Jin, Jungkook

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to face trial in sexual assault case on September 9

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to face sexual assault trial on September 9, three months later than expected, a New York judge said Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2019, 01:15 PM IST

The sexual assault trial of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will take place on September 9, three months later than expected, a New York judge said Friday.

Weinstein -- a catalyst for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement-- has been charged over the alleged assaults of two women and faces life in prison if he is convicted at the trial, which could last for five weeks.

One of the 67-year-old's lawyers, Jose Baez, welcomed the postponement, saying: "Thisis going to give us ample opportunity to dig into the case, talk to those people who are coming forward and telling us about other matters that are very helpful to Mr Weinstein's case." The delay was announced after a four-hour closed-door hearing to decide whether women other than the two accusers could give evidence at the trial.

Judge James Burke suggested that his decision on this key point may not be made public until the start of the trial.

Since October 2017, Weinstein -- one of the most powerful men in Hollywood before a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations precipitated his downfall -- has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including prominent actresses such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Because the session was closed, it is unclear how many of those women -- many of whose allegations are too old to be brought to trial -- prosecutor Joan Orbon-Illuzzi would like to call on.

Their testimony could be key, as it was at the trial of former television star Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to at least three years in prison in the first courtroom victory of the #MeToo era.

But Baez said after the hearing that when prosecutorswant testimony from women other than the alleged victims in the charges, it is generally "good for the defence." That is because it means the prosecution can't prove their case based on the complainants' testimony alone, he said.

