'Hitler of our time': Donald Trump confronted by pro-Palestine slogans at restaurant in Washington, WATCH

In a dramatic incident caught on camera, US President Donald Trump stared down a group of protestors who called him "Hitler of the modern time" and chanted "Free Palestine" as he entered a restaurant in Washington, DC.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

'Hitler of our time': Donald Trump confronted by pro-Palestine slogans at restaurant in Washington, WATCH
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
In a dramatic incident caught on camera, US President Donald Trump stared down a group of protestors who called him "Hitler of the modern time" and chanted "Free Palestine" as he entered a restaurant in Washington, DC. In a bid to prove how safe Washington is after his federal law enforcement, Trump, armed with Secret Service, headed one block from the White House to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab. 

A video of the incident was shared by an 'X' user with the caption, "LMAO. President Trump completely ignores an unhinged mob of pro-Palestine leftists calling him 'Hitler' in a D.C. restaurant."

Watch

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

Netizens weighed in on the event in the comment section, with one user saying, "Why did the Secret Service allow them to get that close?" “Cringe Level: Extreme,” another user wrote, while a third said, “How can they get so close to the president? How can they get in throwing reach to the president?”

“They won't forget that glare,” one user said, while another joined in by saying, “Lmao. What a bunch of losers.” Another user said, “Why did the Secret Service allowed those people in? They are lunatics and you don't know when they may snap!”

ALSO READ | Donald Trump announces he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, says...

