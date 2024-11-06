Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. As the news of Trump securing the majority was confirmed, wishes started pouring in for the business mogul. Trump secured his second term in the White House by crossing the 270-electoral vote mark, according to Fox News projections.

Congratulating Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his return to the White House as "history’s greatest comeback".

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," the official handle of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote on X.

"This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu," it added.