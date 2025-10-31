Historic Deal: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire as Turkiye, Qatar mediate peace talks in Istanbul

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet

Rs 40,500 Crore Shockwave: Armenia rushes to India for fighter jets after Azerbaijan's massive Pakistan purchase

New COVID-19 virus in wild 'moustached' bats detected in Brazil? SHOCKING report says, 'it has been silently spreading...'

BAD news for Disney and sports fans as THESE channels face major blackout on YouTube TV due to...

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy breaks silence on e-commerce giant's 14000 job cuts, reveals REAL reason behind mass layoffs: 'Not AI, Financial problem, it is...'

Meet actress, whose first salary was Rs 30 for selling coffee at petrol pump, is now worth Rs 200 crore, has won five National Awards, is second wife of...

Blue Economy: Science-led growth for a resilient, inclusive ocean future

Good news for passengers: This state to get 6 new Vande Bharat trains, check routes, stoppages, fares and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...

THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD holder

'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule

'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row...

November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Historic Deal: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire as Turkiye, Qatar mediate peace talks in Istanbul

The statement further noted that "all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Historic Deal: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire as Turkiye, Qatar mediate peace talks in Istanbul
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In a bid to strengthen peace efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan, high-level delegations from both countries, along with mediators Turkiye and Qatar, held a series of meetings in Istanbul from October 25 to 30 to keep up the recently agreed ceasefire.

According to a joint statement posted on X by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the meetings were aimed at "solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October with the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar."

"All parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire," the statement read. It added that "further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a Principal level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November."

The statement further noted that "all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Turkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability," it added.

The latest round of meetings in Istanbul followed a period of heightened tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides experiencing a rapid deterioration in ties and a brief border conflict earlier this month, Dawn reported.
According to Dawn, the second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on Saturday.

However, Islamabad's "long-standing concern over terror attacks emanating from Kabul" remained unresolved, resulting in a deadlock.

Mediating countries later made "last-ditch efforts" on Thursday to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. Turkiye and Qatar, which share deep ties with Pakistan, played a key role in facilitating the discussions.

Qatar had previously acted as a mediator during negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and NATO forces, Dawn stated.

The newspaper added that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had worsened in recent weeks, marked by "border skirmishes, counter-statements and allegations."

The tensions began after an attack on Pakistan from Afghan territory on the night of October 11, which followed claims by the Afghan Taliban of "airstrikes by Pakistan into Afghanistan."

Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied the accusation.

As reported by Dawn, Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Taliban to prevent "terror groups from using its soil against Pakistan", while the Taliban "deny the allegation of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan soil".

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face a surge in terrorism, with several security personnel killed during 'intelligence-based operations'.

Following the October 11 incident, several more clashes occurred along the border, while Pakistani strikes reportedly targeted 'Gul Bahadur group camps in Afghanistan'.

These developments prompted both countries to engage in dialogue in Doha, where they reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to reconvene in Istanbul to establish mechanisms for lasting peace and stability.

The Istanbul meetings, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar, were a continuation of those efforts.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistani Minister Tarar said in a post on X that the latest round of discussions "failed to bring about any workable solution."

He further asserted that "Pakistan would continue to take all possible measures to protect its citizens from terrorism." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD holder
'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule
'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row...
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Austra
Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet
Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE