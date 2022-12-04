Search icon
Historic crown to undergo modification work for King Charles III’s coronation in May

The Crown Jewels are a sizable collection of royal regalia kept in the Tower of London, and the historical crown serves as their focal point.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

The iconic St. Edward's Crown, which has been used to crown kings and queens in England for more than 350 years, has been taken out of the Tower of London so that it can be altered in time for King Charles III's coronation in May, according to Buckingham Palace.
 
The St. Edward's Crown has four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, just like its original mediaeval forebear. It is made of a solid gold frame adorned with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes, and tourmalines. A velvet cap with an ermine band is also attached to it. The palace was informed that the crown will undergo "modification work" for Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 next year.
 
The historic crown serves as the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels, a sizable collection of royal relics kept in the Tower of London and seen by more than a million people annually. (Also Read: From Mars landing to economic catastrophe, French astrologer Nostradamus' SCARY predictions for 2023)
 
The crown, which is generally a component of the Crown Jewels on display in the Tower, has been in use ever since Oliver Cromwell's 10-year republic was overthrown and King Charles II was crowned in 1661.
 
Following Charles I's execution, parliamentarians melted down the royal crown. It was extremely heavy to wear, so it was only used in coronation processions. The crown was later changed to make it lighter for King George V's coronation in 1911, but it continues to weigh 2.23 kilos, or almost five pounds, according to AFP.
 
On May 6, in a solemn ceremony to be performed at Westminster Abbey in London, Charles III will receive the St. Edward's Crown, exactly as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did in 1953. Throughout the service, he will also wear the Imperial State Crown.
