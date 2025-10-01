Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video

WORLD
A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people. The centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle, a centuries-old church in Bantayan, Cebu, partially collapsed during the quake, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The earthquake also triggered warnings of a possible "minor sea-level disturbance."
