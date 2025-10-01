Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people. The centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle, a centuries-old church in Bantayan, Cebu, partially collapsed during the quake, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The earthquake also triggered warnings of a possible "minor sea-level disturbance."

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people. The centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle, in Bantayan, Cebu, partially collapsed during the quake. The videos of the collapse are now going viral on social media. The massive earthquake also triggered warnings of a possible "minor sea-level disturbance."

