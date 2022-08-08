Search icon
Hiroshima Day 2022: 77 years of the atomic bombings of World War II, learn its history and significance

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were decimated by nuclear bombs, and the death toll has never been determined due to its long-lasting health consequences.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

During World War II, the United States dropped their deadliest atomic bombs on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Since Ban Ki Moon's visit to the Peace Memorial Park in 2010, no UN leader has attended the yearly remembrance event. When the United States destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, it was the first time that atomic bombs were used in combat.

Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki was ravaged by devastating nuclear bombings on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and the death toll has never been established because of its long-lasting effects.

Approximately 140,000 people lost their lives when the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy" on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945, during World War II. Three days after Hiroshima's destruction, the United States dropped another nuclear bomb on Nagasaki. 

After watching the damage inflicted by the bombs, Japan's Emperor Hirohito made a radio announcement on August 15th declaring Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II. For many years, the residents of the two cities had to deal with the long-term impacts of nuclear attack.

To honour the victims of the Hiroshima atomic attack, the Hiroshima Day Memorial Service is conducted on August 6. Many nations throughout the globe mark the service, which is a significant event in Hiroshima's history.

"Humanity is playing with a loaded gun," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated at the annual Peace Memorial Park event, referring to the proliferation of nuclear problems throughout the globe. Guterres warned of the dangers presented by crises in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula as he detailed the atrocities faced by the Japanese metropolis during the Second World War.

Hiroshima was a key industrial and military centre in Japan during World War II, and was a member of the Axis Powers along with Nazi Germany and Italy. The Allies, which comprised the United Kingdom, the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, faced out against the Axis.

