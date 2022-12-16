Search icon
Hippopotamus swallows '2-year-old boy' in shocking attack, know what happened next

Hippopotamus attacks and swallows 2-year-old boy in Uganda, later spat out after eyewitness intervenes with stones.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Hippopotamus swallows '2-year-old boy' in shocking attack, know what happened next
Picture: @gorillasights

A 2-year-old boy in Uganda had a miraculous escape after being swallowed by a hippopotamus and then spat out again. The child was playing near his home on the shores of a lake in Katwe Kabatoro when the hungry animal grabbed him with its massive jaws.

Before the child was fully swallowed, an onlooker began chucking rocks at the hippo, causing it to vomit the boy back up. The child was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical treatment and then transferred to a hospital in the town of Bwera, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was given a rabies vaccine as a precaution before being released back to his parents.

Research shows that hippos are responsible for killing at least 500 people each year in Africa, with tusks that can be more than a foot long and a fatal attack probability of 29 per cent to 87 per cent. This is the first reported incident of a hippo straying out of Lake Edward and attacking a young child.

