Hippopotamus swallows '2-year-old boy' in shocking attack, know what happened next

A 2-year-old boy in Uganda had a miraculous escape after being swallowed by a hippopotamus and then spat out again. The child was playing near his home on the shores of a lake in Katwe Kabatoro when the hungry animal grabbed him with its massive jaws.

In the pictures below Hippo in Queen Elizabeth National park, A hippopotamus swolls this kid and vomits him back, The mother rushed him to hospital and found out he was still alive.



Before the child was fully swallowed, an onlooker began chucking rocks at the hippo, causing it to vomit the boy back up. The child was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical treatment and then transferred to a hospital in the town of Bwera, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was given a rabies vaccine as a precaution before being released back to his parents.

Research shows that hippos are responsible for killing at least 500 people each year in Africa, with tusks that can be more than a foot long and a fatal attack probability of 29 per cent to 87 per cent. This is the first reported incident of a hippo straying out of Lake Edward and attacking a young child.