‘Hindustan murdabad’: Swaminarayan temple in Toronto vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Swaminarayan temple in Toronto (Photo - BAPS)

In a controversial incident in Canada, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto, which is one of the most prominent Hindu temples in the province, was reportedly vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti strewn on the walls.

This incident of vandalism comes just as the so-called Khalistan referendum by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on September 18 nears. The graffiti by the miscreants read ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’.

Posters have come up in the city of Brampton in the Toronto suburbs, which is home to the biggest concentration of the Indian community in Canada, calling for people to vote in the referendum. But there is hardly any support for the referendum among the local Sikh community.

Outraged by the vandalism of the Hindu temple, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has demanded strict action against the culprits for the desecration of the BAPS temple.

The tweet by the Indian High Commission reads, “We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.”

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu tweeted, "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

"We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions,” the MP further added, as per IANS reports.

Chandra Arya, a prominent Hindu MP in the House of Commons, also tweeted to express his shock at the act of vandalism.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," Arya tweeted.

A video of the temple after the vandalism has also gone viral on social media, with pro-Khalistan slogans written on the wall. The time of the incident has not been confirmed yet, nor is the authenticity of the viral video.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine attacked in ‘assassination attempt’, says report