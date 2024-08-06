Twitter
HomeWorld

World

Hindus in Bangladesh attacked by Islamist extremists, ISCKON temple targeted amid unrest

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, several Hindu temples including ISCKON have come under attack by the Islamist extremists.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Hindus in Bangladesh attacked by Islamist extremists, ISCKON temple targeted amid unrest
A visual from the protest site in Bangladesh (Source: ANI)
As the world watches the escalating tensions in Bangladesh after the exile of former Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena on Monday, the Islamist extremists in the country have launched grave attacks and violence against the Hindu community. 

Several media reports have suggested that the extremists have vandalized Hindu temples and houses. An International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCKON) temple in Meherpur, based in Bangladesh's Khulna division was vandalized and set on fire amid the unrest. 

According to a spokesperson of the ISCKON, not only did the mob vandalize the temple but burnt deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi.

Meanwhile, three devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape and survived, he added.

Kajol Debnath, leader of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told news agency PTI that at least four Hindu temples were targeted on Monday and suffered minor damages.

The Indira Gandhi cultural centre, located in capital city Dhaka, also came under attack by the unruly mob and was burnt. The cultural centre, named after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, promoted cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh. 

Chaotic scenes were witnessed as the miscreants attacked and burnt the residence of  Mashrafe Mortaza, ex-captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, as suggested by The Dhaka Tribune. The residence was located in the Narail constituency of the Khulna District. 

Hindus, which are the mionority community in Bangladesh, have faced discrimination and persecution for a long time. In 2021, after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country, several Islamist extremists attacked several temples across the country as they accused the former of 'discriminating' against Muslims in India. In addition, former Bangladesh PM Haseena has been accused of being ' extremely close' to India, leading to conflicts and disagreements within the country.

The 2022 census report suggest that Hindus constitute 7.95% of the total population, as against 8.54% and 9.60% in 2011 and 2001 respectively. 

The attack on Hindus in the neighbouring country also poses a challenge for India as it is highly expected that the people belonging to the Hindu community might seek shelter in India following the violence against them. In the wake of the growing tensions in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) in India issued an alert across the bordering villages and localities on Monday. 

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena on Monday resigned from her post and left the country under massive pressure from the protestors. The anti-government protests, which later turned violent, begun as a call for the abolition of the quota system for civil services jobs which provided for 30% reservation to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war. 

Haseena arrived in India soon after tendering her resignation. Several reports have suggested that she would be flying to London, UK. 

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement have recommended an interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, taking into account the ongoing situation in the country. 

 

 

 

 

