FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toilets, with a carrying capacity of...; check details

When Cities Put Us to the Test: Abdul Subhan Mohammed on Building Safety

Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing

Creating the Indian young professionals of the AI Era: the Behaviour Design that Lasts longer Than Motivation with Dr. Vaishnav Kakade.

INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor

New Movie ‘Ab Tak 112’ to Depict the Life of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma

New Analysis Predicts a 250% Rally for Ripple (XRP) in 2025, Here’s How Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compare

Saudi Arabia ends 50-year-old 'Kafala System': What was it, why has it been abolished, what has changed?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pavitra Punia engaged: Actress was once 'madly in love' with Eijaz Khan, they dated for 3 years but never got married because…; REAL reason revealed

Pavitra Punia was once in love' with Eijaz Khan, but never got married due to..

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Kash Patel to go back

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back

MAGA white supremacists attack Diwali online, telling Hindu Americans and leaders like Tulsi Gabbard to “go back to India” amid rising Hinduphobia in the US.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back
White Supremacists' Demonstration Against other in the US. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called an example of Hinduphobia, the white supremacists belonging to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement have opposed Diwali and asked the Hindus to "get out of our country, go back to their home, and worship their sand demons." Taking to social media platform X, they also blasted their Hindu lawmakers Tulsi Gabbard, Nikki Haley, and Kash Patel. On the other hand, Donald Trump boasts of including certain Indian-origin people in his administration. California declared a government holiday for the "Hindu Festival of Lights." FBI director Kash Patel and the Hindu of white descent Tulsi Gabbard took to the social media platform to wish Diwali greetings to all. However, the white supremacists greeted them with problematic and hateful messages. 

Tulsi Gabbard Diwali hate

The followers of MAGA and other white supremacists have flooded the internet and social media space with comments like "Not My GOD!" with middle finger emoticons. Some other MAGA followers also asked Gabbard to stop sharing such posts, and others expressed their “disgust” for the same. A user went to the extent of asking her to "Get out of my country." Another person declared, "Diwali is un-American. Move to India."

Kash Patel Diwali hate

The FBI Director, too, was bombarded with hate messages. Some X user asked him, "Seek Jesus. He is the way, the truth, and the light." Another called Diwali a "Hellish celebration." Someone else wrote, "Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation." Another X user said, "All I see is river pollution in the name of a festival that has nothing to do with the USA." A user declared, "This is America. We don’t celebrate Diwali."

MAGA hate Diwali

In the wake of the H1B category visa, followers of the Hindu faith, which remains the largest religion in India, have recently come under repeated attacks in the US. A majority of the people getting the coveted US visa are Indians. The US citizens have launched a barrage of hate comments like "Deport all Indians."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'
Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates
Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival
Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this festival
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, pos
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE