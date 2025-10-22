Hinduphobia in US: MAGA supporters attack Diwali, asks Tulsi Gabbard Kash Patel, Nikki Haley to go back

MAGA white supremacists attack Diwali online, telling Hindu Americans and leaders like Tulsi Gabbard to “go back to India” amid rising Hinduphobia in the US.

In what may be called an example of Hinduphobia, the white supremacists belonging to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement have opposed Diwali and asked the Hindus to "get out of our country, go back to their home, and worship their sand demons." Taking to social media platform X, they also blasted their Hindu lawmakers Tulsi Gabbard, Nikki Haley, and Kash Patel. On the other hand, Donald Trump boasts of including certain Indian-origin people in his administration. California declared a government holiday for the "Hindu Festival of Lights." FBI director Kash Patel and the Hindu of white descent Tulsi Gabbard took to the social media platform to wish Diwali greetings to all. However, the white supremacists greeted them with problematic and hateful messages.

Tulsi Gabbard Diwali hate

The followers of MAGA and other white supremacists have flooded the internet and social media space with comments like "Not My GOD!" with middle finger emoticons. Some other MAGA followers also asked Gabbard to stop sharing such posts, and others expressed their “disgust” for the same. A user went to the extent of asking her to "Get out of my country." Another person declared, "Diwali is un-American. Move to India."

Sending my heartfelt wishes to everyone who is celebrating Diwali! May the light of God’s love guide our path, remove the shadows of doubt, and inspire us to reflect His love in all that we do. pic.twitter.com/2sdOZjj8nd — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 20, 2025

Kash Patel Diwali hate

The FBI Director, too, was bombarded with hate messages. Some X user asked him, "Seek Jesus. He is the way, the truth, and the light." Another called Diwali a "Hellish celebration." Someone else wrote, "Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation." Another X user said, "All I see is river pollution in the name of a festival that has nothing to do with the USA." A user declared, "This is America. We don’t celebrate Diwali."

A very Happy Diwali to all: https://t.co/jr2YEGXpN1 October 20, 2025

MAGA hate Diwali

In the wake of the H1B category visa, followers of the Hindu faith, which remains the largest religion in India, have recently come under repeated attacks in the US. A majority of the people getting the coveted US visa are Indians. The US citizens have launched a barrage of hate comments like "Deport all Indians."