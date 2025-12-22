Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'
The police investigation into the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth who was lynched by an Islamist mob in Bangladesh, has revealed shocking details behind the motive for the killing. It was earlier reported that the 27-year old was brutally murdered over allegations of insulting Islam. Das was beaten to death and his body set on fire in Mymensingh city on Thursday at a time when violent was gripping Bangladesh over the killing of youth activist Sharif Osman Hadi -- a key figure in last year's anti-government protests that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Das was killed on the night of December 18 along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, with initial reports suggesting the incident occurred over blasphemy allegations against the victim. But police probe and accounts from family members as well as local representatives bring forth a shocking twist -- a workplace dispute may have been the likely trigger behind the lynching -- according to a report by The Dhaka Tribune. On the day of the crime, Das was reportedly sacked from his job at a factory, after which accusations of insulting Prophet Muhammad were levelled against him -- claims that the police said are not backed by any evidence.
Bangladesh police forces have so far not found any evidence to substantiate claims that Das insulted Islam. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said the allegations of blasphemy were based on word of mouth. "We have not found any truth to the claims so far," the officer said, according to Dhaka Tribune. Law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 12 people in connection with Das' killing. The incident has once again flared tensions between the neighbours India and Bangladesh.