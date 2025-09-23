Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

When Donald Trump contested the Presidential elections in 2016 and 2024, some fringe Hindu organisations, such as the Hindu Sena prayed and held 'havan' and 'yagna' for his victory. However, Alexander Duncan of Trump's Republican Party has objected to the construction of the statue of the Hindu deity Hanuman. Calling Hanuman a "false Hindu God", he objected to the construction of a 90-foot statue of lord Hanuman, known as the 'Statue of Union'. 

Is US Christian nation?

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote a post along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas. Calling the US a Christian nation, he wrote in the post, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation." Duncan is running for election to the Senate to represent Texas. He wrote in another post, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4."

Hindu American Foundation opposes comment

His comment has received backlash. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) called the statement "anti-Hindu and inflammatory." Taking to X, it wrote, "Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?"

The 'Statue of Union' was unveiled in 2024. It is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the US. Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji envisioned it, and it is the third-tallest statue in the country. The statue depicts Lord Hanuman in the upright position with both his palms facing forward. Its craftsmanship includes his main weapon, Gada, with patterns around it. The base of the statue features a detailed design of an elephant and flowers.

