Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

WORLD
In a horrific incident of mob-lynching, a Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old, was killed barbarically due to Blasphemy allegations in Bangladesh. Interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has arrested seven individuals in connection to this. In a post on X, Bagladesh Chief Advisor Yunus said, “The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh.”
According to the statement, those arrested are Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).
December 20, 2025