WORLD

Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Pakistan betrays Jinnah's vision, population falls from 20.5% to 2.17%, religious persecution continues

Pakistan’s Hindu minority faces rising kidnappings and forced conversions as their population drops from 20.5% in 1947 to just 2.17% in 2023.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 03:08 PM IST

Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Pakistan betrays Jinnah's vision, population falls from 20.5% to 2.17%, religious persecution continues
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Leader, Muslim League. (File Image)
Addressing the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947, its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that "in course of time Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Muslims would cease to be Muslims, not in the religious sense, because that is the personal faith of each individual, but in the political sense as citizens of the State." His country has proved him wrong. Coming under continued attacks and systematic persecution, the number of Hindus in Pakistan has declined to 2.17% in 2023 from 20.5% at the time of partition in 1947. 

Hindus in Pakistan

In a recent example of facing persecution for being a Hindu, a woman and her daughter were kidnapped in Sindh. Confirming the incident taking place in the Sindhi Mohalla in Sher Shah, Karachi, the authorities said that the woman was taken away by three armed individuals. They nabbed her and forced her into a white Alto car moments after she stepped out of her home. Like many similar incidents in the past, the case has sparked a wave of fear and concern within the local minority community.

(Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan)

Hindu persecution in Pakistan

Talking to news agency PTI, civil rights activist for the Hindu community in the Sindh province, Shiva Kaachi, said Rani and her minor daughter were still missing, and her family feared she would be forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to one of the abductors. He said, "We have managed to get an FIR registered, but it was a deeply alarming situation the way three unidentified armed men abducted the Hindu mother and her daughter."

Forced conversions in Pakistan

He said that it was not an isolated incident of its kind, as Hindu girls and women were being frequently abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to Muslim men who, in most cases, are much older than them. Speaking from his office in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Kachi said he had been receiving death threats from groups that are involved in this menace of kidnapping and forcibly converting Hindu girls. Most of these girls are from poor families. In yet another such case, armed men tried to kidnap a Hindu girl from Umerkot city in the Sindh province. She was lucky as people stepped in and attacked the armed men, forcing them to drive away.

(Hindus protest in Pakistan.)

Human Rights Commission Pakistan

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, "with overt, state-sponsored discrimination and repression, the Hindus of Pakistan remain deprived of their fundamental human rights." They are ‘unwanted’ and ‘unwelcome’ and continue to be associated with India. During the armed uprising in Baluchistan during 2005-6, members of the small Hindu community were targeted and attacked by the security forces. It said further that "all Hindus residing in the town of Dera Bugti were forced to take refuge either in the Sui region of Baluchistan or other provinces of Pakistan."

 

(With input from PTI.)

