Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’

Hillary Clinton is US President Donald Trump's biggest political rival. She contested against Trump in 2016 US Presidential elections, representing Democratic Party, where she lost the elections. She stated that she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. How did Donald Trump responded?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’

Hillary Clinton, wife of Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State is US President Donald Trump's biggest political rival. She contested against Trump in 2016 US Presidential elections, representing Democratic Party, where she lost the elections. Hours before the 'high-stake' Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, she stated that she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize only if he successfully brokers a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine without forcing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia. He referred the Russian President as "an adversary", whom Trump was meeting.

In the Friday's episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, 'Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.'

She also posted on her X, and said, "If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself.  In another post, she added, "Trump should know by now that he's not meeting with a friend of the United States today. He is meeting with an adversary who wants America's destruction and the end of the entire Western alliance."

Donald Trump responds, 'start liking...'

Donald Trump reacted to Hillary Clinton's remarks for his Nobel Peace prize nomination. While Trump was on his way to Alaska for high-stake meeting with Putin aboard Air Force One, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who was traveling with the president asked him for his comments on Hillary Clinton's remarks. He showed gratitude and said, “That’s very nice." “I might have to start liking her again," he added. 

ALSO READ: Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
