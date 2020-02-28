Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Modi

  1. Home
  2. World


Hilarious! This mom forgets kids while driving them to school, video goes viral

In the 46-second clip, the woman is seeing laughing and explaining how she managed to forget her passengers.


Hilarious! This mom forgets kids while driving them to school, video goes viral

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 09:16 AM IST

Mom's life is indeed a stressful one. From clothes to food, to taking care of their kid's smallest need, a mom from everywhere needs a pat on their back for selflessly working every minute.

In this hustle & bustle, sometimes small 'funny' incidents happen which shows how occupied moms are.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a mom hysterically laughing as she forgets her kids while she was driving them to school. A Twitter user shares the video with caption- “She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car. I can’t stop laughing".

In the 46-second clip, the woman is seeing laughing and explaining how she managed to forget her passengers. In the video, you can see her saying, "I am driving to school without my kids. I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car. I have to go back and pick them up". 

 The video has surely tickled the funny bones of many as it has garnered more than 4  million views and thousands of comments. 

Take a look at some reactions...

Funny, right?