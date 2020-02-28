Hilarious! This mom forgets kids while driving them to school, video goes viral

Mom's life is indeed a stressful one. From clothes to food, to taking care of their kid's smallest need, a mom from everywhere needs a pat on their back for selflessly working every minute.

In this hustle & bustle, sometimes small 'funny' incidents happen which shows how occupied moms are.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a mom hysterically laughing as she forgets her kids while she was driving them to school. A Twitter user shares the video with caption- “She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car. I can’t stop laughing".

In the 46-second clip, the woman is seeing laughing and explaining how she managed to forget her passengers. In the video, you can see her saying, "I am driving to school without my kids. I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car. I have to go back and pick them up".

The video has surely tickled the funny bones of many as it has garnered more than 4 million views and thousands of comments.

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car i can’t stop laughingpic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

Take a look at some reactions...

Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw — nai (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020

When that stress level on 50000000000000000% lol — NIECEYYY (@NIECEYBLANCOOO) February 25, 2020

She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless Moms. — Ganja Therapy (@Queenkaarenn) February 24, 2020

Aww she needs a nap lol — (@LaReinaaDelSol_) February 25, 2020

Them kids probably still waiting pic.twitter.com/i49CUkSirj — Odedra Scrivens(@odedra_scrivens) February 25, 2020

Her laugh makes me laugh!! Omg too funny! — Nancy Rivera (@nancyrivera0811) February 25, 2020

This is funny, but imma pray for her. Praying she experiences exciting change in her routine, a lighter load, and plenty of rest and love. — @jmontriss) February 25, 2020

Funny, right?