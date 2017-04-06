HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 5 at 3:04 P.M. EDT/1904 GMT

Headlines

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

Delhi: 21-year-old man killed for allegedly raping woman, 2 held

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Misery Continues in Delhi Even After Yamuna Water Level Comes Down; Waterlogging Woes Remain

Style, Xcuse Me hit pair Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work together after 20 years — Here’s what we know

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

10 Symptoms of iodine deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

'He caught my hand...': Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on his ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

Khalistan Movement: Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In United States?

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 5 at 3:04 P.M. EDT/1904 GMT

Highlights of the day for U. S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: BANNON REMOVED Trump removes his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2017, 12:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: BANNON REMOVED Trump removes his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions. NO HEALTHCARE DEAL Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation, as Congress prepares to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting. SUSAN RICE Trump, declining requests for evidence, says he thinks Susan Rice, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama, committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates mentioned in intercepted communications, the New York Times reports. OBAMA ROLLBACKS Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act, a White House official says. FDA NOMINEE Trump's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, is questioned about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry by Democrats ahead of a vote on whether to advance his nomination for a vote by the full Senate. DEFENDING O'REILLY Trump defends TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid $13 million to five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them. UTILITIES AREN'T LISTENING When Trump signed an executive order last week to sweep away Obama-era climate change regulations, he said it would end America's "war on coal", usher in a new era of energy production and put miners back to work, but the biggest consumers of U.S. coal - power generating companies - remain unconvinced. NORTH KOREA North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, ahead of a summit between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who are set to discuss Pyongyang's increasingly defiant arms program.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE