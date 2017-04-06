HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 5 at 3:04 P.M. EDT/1904 GMT

Highlights of the day for U. S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: BANNON REMOVED Trump removes his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions.

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: BANNON REMOVED Trump removes his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the National Security Council, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions. NO HEALTHCARE DEAL Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation, as Congress prepares to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting. SUSAN RICE Trump, declining requests for evidence, says he thinks Susan Rice, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama, committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates mentioned in intercepted communications, the New York Times reports. OBAMA ROLLBACKS Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act, a White House official says. FDA NOMINEE Trump's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, is questioned about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry by Democrats ahead of a vote on whether to advance his nomination for a vote by the full Senate. DEFENDING O'REILLY Trump defends TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid $13 million to five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them. UTILITIES AREN'T LISTENING When Trump signed an executive order last week to sweep away Obama-era climate change regulations, he said it would end America's "war on coal", usher in a new era of energy production and put miners back to work, but the biggest consumers of U.S. coal - power generating companies - remain unconvinced. NORTH KOREA North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, ahead of a summit between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who are set to discuss Pyongyang's increasingly defiant arms program.

