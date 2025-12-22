FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

High profile Russian general killed in car bomb attack in Moscow, officials say..., check details

A senior Russian general was killed in Moscow, on Monday. The incident took place due as a bomb, placed under his car, exploded. Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the latest bomb attack in which a senior Russian military officer was assassinated.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

A senior Russian general was killed in Moscow, on Monday. The incident took place due as a bomb, placed under his car, exploded. Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the latest bomb attack in which a senior Russian military officer was assassinated. 

According to the Russian investigators, Ukrainian special services could have been behind the attack. The deceased  was Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, as per Russia’s Investigative Committee, who is head of the Operational Training Directorate under the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. He was driving a Kia Sorento car when the bomb exploded just after he driven it from  a parking space at 06:55 Moscow time (09:15 IST). 

The officials have started a criminal investigation into the case they termed as a “murder”. The Investigative Committee's official spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko, said, “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.”

The Investigative Committee has suggested that Sarvarov died from his injuries. In the video the committee shared, the vehicle can be seen completely destroyed with pool of blood on the driver's seat and one of the doors ripped apart. Svetlana Petrenko also said that investigators were collecting forensic evidence, asking witnesses for clear information and checking security camera footage.

The initial findings suggested that the car bomb blast occurred from an improvised explosive device (IED) put under the vehicle, which exploded quickly after the former started moving in Moscow’s Yasenevo district. Sarvarov died at the spot.

