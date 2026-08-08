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'High Priority': MEA stresses on safety of Indian vessels after Red Sea ship sinking; calls for 'safe passage'

MEA said safety of Indian vessels and seafarers is of "high importance" after an Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank in Red Sea off Yemen. All 14 crew, including 13 Indians, rescued by Yemeni Coast Guard.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 09:57 AM IST

'High Priority': MEA stresses on safety of Indian vessels after Red Sea ship sinking; calls for 'safe passage'
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored that the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers remain a matter of "high importance," following the sinking of an Indian-flagged commercial vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

Addressing the media during a bi-weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the government's response to the incident involving the vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which was targeted earlier in the week.

"This is a subject of high importance and we attach high priority to the issue. Our missions all across the Gulf region are in constant contact with shipping, as also with maritime authorities in those countries and other authorities as well," Jaiswal stated, highlighting that Indian missions are operating 24/7 helplines to support affected individuals.

Jaiswal reiterated India's call for safe, unimpeded navigation and the protection of global commerce.

"While we are coordinating with the Ministry of Shipping and local authorities in the West Asia and Gulf region, we continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the free flow of commerce through international waterways. We also call upon all parties to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially commercial vessels and seafarers," he added.

All 14 crew rescued, including 13 Indians

The MEA had previously condemned the attack on the vessel, confirming that all 13 Indian nationals onboard, part of a total crew of 14, were successfully rescued.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal echoed these concerns, emphasising swift rescue coordination:

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha."

The Minister added that the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) has been instructed to coordinate across agencies to ensure ongoing security for Indian seafarers in the area.

Renewed concerns in Red Sea

The attack underscores renewed maritime security anxieties in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, where commercial shipping continues to face regional threats.

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