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Hezbollah rejects US-Israel-Lebanon trilateral agreement, calls it 'null and void'

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected the US-brokered Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calling it 'null and void' and accusing the Lebanese government of surrendering sovereignty.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Hezbollah rejects US-Israel-Lebanon trilateral agreement, calls it 'null and void'
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Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has rejected the newly signed US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, calling it "null and void" and accusing the Lebanese government of compromising the country's sovereignty.

The agreement, signed in Washington on Friday by representatives of the United States, Israel and Lebanon, aims to reduce hostilities and lay the groundwork for a broader security settlement. However, Hezbollah has refused to accept its terms.

Qassem calls deal a 'surrender'

In a strongly worded statement, Qassem described the agreement as a "humiliating" and "shameful" surrender that, according to him, places Israeli and American interests above Lebanon's sovereignty.

He argued that the deal effectively legitimises Israel's continued presence in parts of southern Lebanon and warned that linking an Israeli military withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament crossed "all red lines."

"The authorities are legitimising the occupation for many years to come," Qassem said, adding that any agreement should focus solely on Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory and should not address Lebanon's internal security or weapons policies.

Hezbollah rejects disarmament clause

Qassem criticised provisions that reportedly require the Lebanese Army to take control of designated areas while Hezbollah disarms as part of a phased Israeli withdrawal.

He claimed such conditions undermine Lebanon's right to self-defence and warned that they could leave the country vulnerable.

The Hezbollah leader also called on the Lebanese government to reverse its position and instead pursue what he described as an alternative framework that guarantees a complete Israeli withdrawal without linking it to the group's disarmament.

Criticism of Lebanese government

Qassem accused Lebanese authorities of making unilateral concessions and engaging in direct negotiations with Israel despite opposition from a large section of the country's population.

He further alleged that the government had weakened Lebanon's negotiating position by distancing itself from Hezbollah during the conflict.

Hezbollah vows to continue 'resistance'

Despite the new framework agreement, Qassem signalled that Hezbollah intends to continue resisting Israeli military presence until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory.

He also called for increased international and Arab diplomatic pressure to ensure Israel complies with what Hezbollah considers its obligations.

Framework agreement marks diplomatic breakthrough

The framework agreement was signed in Washington after several rounds of US-mediated negotiations involving Lebanon and Israel. The deal is intended as an initial step toward ending months of hostilities and restoring stability along the Israel-Lebanon border.

While US, Israeli and Lebanese officials have described the agreement as a starting point for broader peace efforts, Hezbollah's rejection underscores the significant challenges facing its implementation.

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