Meet world’s richest cat, earns Rs 1200000 for one Instagram post, her net worth is...

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

Hezbollah launches attack on Israel's Acre amid tension in middle east

Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet world’s richest cat, earns Rs 1200000 for one Instagram post, her net worth is...

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note

Tasty Indian dishes that can reverse fatty liver disease

Fastest bikes in the world

9 Malayalam revenge films that you must watch

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

World

Hezbollah launches attack on Israel's Acre amid tension in middle east

Hezbollah attacks Israel following the killing of a top commander raising fears of broader conflict.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

Hezbollah which is a Lebanon's armed group launched drone and rocket attacks on two military sites in northern Israel on Tuesday, August 6. Despite this aggressive action, Hezbollah warned that their main retaliation for the killing of top commander Fuad Shukr by Israel was yet to come. In response, Israel’s air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon, and several civilians were reported injured near the coastal city of Nahariya.

For the past ten months, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been engaged in frequent exchanges of fire along their border. This has coincided with the ongoing Gaza war, and the confrontations have largely been confined to the border regions. However, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has raised concerns about a potential broader conflict in the Middle East. Iran has vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s killing, further heightening fears of a regional war.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, emphasized that Lebanon is actively working to prevent such a conflict. The Lebanese government is focused on avoiding an escalation that could plunge the region into full-scale war.

The United States has been using diplomatic channels to urge other nations to communicate to Iran that escalating the conflict is not in their best interest. A State Department spokesperson highlighted the importance of these efforts at what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as a "critical moment" for the region.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised Iran to exercise restraint. He specifically asked Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid attacking Israeli civilians in retaliation for Haniyeh’s assassination. This plea for moderation was relayed by two senior Iranian sources to Reuters, indicating a complex interplay of international diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

The situation remains tense, with Hezbollah's promise of further retaliation and Iran's expected response adding to the uncertainty. The international community is watching closely, hoping that diplomatic efforts will succeed in preventing the situation from spiraling into a more extensive war.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
