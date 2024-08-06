Hezbollah launches attack on Israel's Acre amid tension in middle east

Hezbollah attacks Israel following the killing of a top commander raising fears of broader conflict.

Hezbollah which is a Lebanon's armed group launched drone and rocket attacks on two military sites in northern Israel on Tuesday, August 6. Despite this aggressive action, Hezbollah warned that their main retaliation for the killing of top commander Fuad Shukr by Israel was yet to come. In response, Israel’s air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon, and several civilians were reported injured near the coastal city of Nahariya.

For the past ten months, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been engaged in frequent exchanges of fire along their border. This has coincided with the ongoing Gaza war, and the confrontations have largely been confined to the border regions. However, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has raised concerns about a potential broader conflict in the Middle East. Iran has vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s killing, further heightening fears of a regional war.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, emphasized that Lebanon is actively working to prevent such a conflict. The Lebanese government is focused on avoiding an escalation that could plunge the region into full-scale war.

The United States has been using diplomatic channels to urge other nations to communicate to Iran that escalating the conflict is not in their best interest. A State Department spokesperson highlighted the importance of these efforts at what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as a "critical moment" for the region.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised Iran to exercise restraint. He specifically asked Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid attacking Israeli civilians in retaliation for Haniyeh’s assassination. This plea for moderation was relayed by two senior Iranian sources to Reuters, indicating a complex interplay of international diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

The situation remains tense, with Hezbollah's promise of further retaliation and Iran's expected response adding to the uncertainty. The international community is watching closely, hoping that diplomatic efforts will succeed in preventing the situation from spiraling into a more extensive war.

