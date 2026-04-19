Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem sets conditions for peace with Israel; says ‘ceasefire must be from both sided’

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Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has outlined a series of steps required to achieve peace. He said the ongoing 10-day truce with Israel cannot continue unless it is respected by both sides.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has outlined a series of steps required to achieve peace. He said the ongoing 10-day truce with Israel cannot continue unless it is respected by both sides, stressing that this would require a complete halt to air, land, and sea "aggression" against Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.
Qassem also called for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, according to Al Jazeera. He added that subsequent steps would include the release of prisoners and the return of residents to their homes in border areas, as reported by Al Jazeera.
According to him, the final phase would involve a large-scale reconstruction effort with support from Arab countries, as per Al Jazeera.
Separately, Qassem reiterated that the truce cannot hold unless both sides adhere to it. "A ceasefire means a complete cessation of all hostilities," he said, warning that his fighters would respond to Israeli actions in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.
“Because we do not trust this enemy," he said, "the resistance fighters will remain in the field with their hands on the trigger, and they will respond to violations accordingly," he added, as reported by Al Jazeera.
“There is no ceasefire from the side of the resistance only; it must be from both sides," Qassem added, according to Al Jazeera.
As per Al Jazeera, speaking two days into the ceasefire in Lebanon, he added, "We are open to cooperation with the [state] in Lebanon on a new page based on achieving our national sovereignty and preventing strife."
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed from this evening, amid tensions linked to a 10-day ceasefire with the US and Israel.
In a statement, the IRGC said the move followed violations of ceasefire conditions, alleging that the US had not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports. "Therefore, from this evening, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until this blockade is lifted," the statement said.
It also warned vessels against approaching the Strait, stating, “We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted."
Earlier, Iran had said it would prioritise ships that pay fees for crossing, citing limited capacity under new restrictions. "Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services," a senior official said.
The developments come as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran was no longer in a position to "blackmail" Washington amid escalating tensions.
(ANI inputs)